South Korea pitches advanced artillery system for British Army

Hanwha Defense, one of South Korea’s largest defense contractors, is pitching its 155mm self-propelled howitzer package for the British Army.

On Friday, the company press release said that Hanwha Defense is ready to showcase its advanced artillery and unmanned ground systems, including modern K9 Thunder Self-Propelled Howitzer, at the Defence and Security Equipment International (DSEI) to be held at ExCel, London, from September 14-17.

As noted by the company, the 155mm/52-calibre K9 Thunder is the world’s best-selling SPH, as nearly 1,700 K9 variants are in service in seven nations including South Korea, Turkey, Poland, Finland, Norway, India, Estonia. Australia would be the eighth customer for the K9 SPH solution with negotiations underway.

Hanwha Defense plans to offer the latest variant of the K9, dubbed K9A2, for the British Army’s Mobile Fires Platform (MFP) program.

K9’s UK version is to features enhanced lethality, protection and mobility. Equipped with a fully automated ammunition loading system, the K9A2 is to have an increased rate of fire of nine rounds per minute. The newer K9 variant will also be fitted with mine protection kits and composite rubber tracks.

“The United Kingdom is the first international market to which the newest variant of the K9 SPH is being offered, and we hope the UK defense industry will serve as a supply chain bases for the global K9 family of vehicles,” said Sun Wi, Director of MFP Program, Hanwha Defense.