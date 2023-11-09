Thursday, November 9, 2023
Slovakia rejects new military aid package for Ukraine

By Dylan Malyasov
Photo by Karissa Rodriguez

The Slovak government has rejected a fourteenth military aid package for Ukraine, worth €40.3 million, amid the ongoing Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The proposal for this substantial donation was initially prepared by the former leadership of the Slovak Defence Ministry.

The intended military assistance was designed to include a diverse array of critical supplies, such as 4 million rounds of 7.62 mm ammunition, 5,172 rounds of large-caliber ammunition tailored for 125 mm-caliber cannons, 140 missiles destined for the Kub (SA-6 Gainful) missile-defense system, eight mortars, and 1,200 mines.

Slovakia had previously demonstrated unwavering support for Ukraine by delivering 13 military aid packages, cumulatively valued at €671 million, from the conflict’s inception in the region.

However, it is crucial to note that Slovakia recently underwent significant political changes. In September, Slovakia held new parliamentary elections, with the majority going to the Smer party led by politician Robert Fico. Fico is known for his pro-Russian rhetoric and has consistently advocated closer ties with Russia. The recent election victory marked his return to power as Slovakia’s Prime Minister for the third time.

The rejection of the latest aid package has raised questions about Slovakia’s evolving stance on the ongoing war in Ukraine. While the Slovak government has been a consistent contributor to Ukraine’s defense efforts, their refusal to endorse this latest aid package underscores potential shifts in their foreign policy approach.

