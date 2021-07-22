Thursday, July 22, 2021
Russia’s new “Checkmate” ripped from Northrop’s Low Cost Fighter concept

By Dylan Malyasov
Russia is develioping a new single-engine, stealth fighter jet under the project name “Checkmate”.

The warplane is expected to take to the skies in 2023 with a first batch due to be produced in 2026. Russia plans to produce 300 of the aircraft over 15 years once serial production begins.

President Vladimir Putin has become personally got a sneak peek of a new Sukhoi fifth-generation lightweight single-engine fighter jet at an air show just outside of Moscow on Tuesday.

“What we saw in Zhukovsky today demonstrates that the Russian aviation has a big potential for development and our aircraft making industries continue to create new competitive aircraft designs,” Putin said in a speech at the show’s opening.

However, aviation experts noted that new Russian fighter design is very familiar, looking like the Northrop’s Low Cost Fighter concept (circa early 1990s), a precursor to the YF-23 twin-engine stealth fighter.

In fact, it matches the look of an Northrop MRF-54E configuration released by Nortrop at Dayton Air Show in 1991.

Its similarities to MRF-54E concepts does not mean the Checkmate is a direct copy or knock off. Still, the new Russian single-engine fighter clearly echoes designs dating back to the American low cost stealth fighter competition of the 1990s.

