Thursday, September 21, 2023
type here...

Russia’s command post in occupied Crimea hit by missile strike

NewsAviation
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Photo Credit: Ukrainian Air Force

Satellite images have confirmed the Ukrainian cruise missile strike on the command post of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation in occupied Crimea.

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty released the photos showing destruction at the 744th Communications Center of the Command of the Black Sea Fleet near the village of Verkhniosadove in occupied Crimea.

A series of explosions reported in Crimea on Wednesday were the work of Ukrainian forces, Ukrainian Defense Intelligence confirmed.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

On Wednesday, the Ukrainian military says it successfully hit a Russian command post in Crimea.

Over the past month, Ukraine has stepped up attacks on military bases and other installations in the occupied peninsula.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense adviser and a consultant. He graduated in business management and worked at leading European defense companies before becoming a military journalist. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Ukrainian saboteurs broke into military airfield near Moscow

Dylan Malyasov -
Ukrainian saboteurs coordinated by Kyiv’s military intelligence services attacked Moscow's Chkalovsky military airfield. Ukraine's Defense Intelligence Directorate (GUR) confirmed on Wednesday that unknown saboteurs broke into...

Russian drone damaged Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter at military airfield

Aviation

Azerbaijani force destroys Armenian air defense system with precision strike

Army

Israel unveils new generation of Merkava tank

Army

Haunting images of burnt Russian submarine leaked

Maritime Security

Pentagon to order more Carl-Gustaf weapons systems

Army

Copyright © 2023 Defence Blog