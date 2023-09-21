Russia’s command post in occupied Crimea hit by missile strike

Satellite images have confirmed the Ukrainian cruise missile strike on the command post of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation in occupied Crimea.

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty released the photos showing destruction at the 744th Communications Center of the Command of the Black Sea Fleet near the village of Verkhniosadove in occupied Crimea.

A series of explosions reported in Crimea on Wednesday were the work of Ukrainian forces, Ukrainian Defense Intelligence confirmed.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

On Wednesday, the Ukrainian military says it successfully hit a Russian command post in Crimea.

Перші супутникові знімки після удару по командному пункту ЧФ РФ біля селища Верхньосадове в окупованому Криму – «Схеми»@planet @KOvsianyi pic.twitter.com/QeUNcRgKFM — Схеми (@cxemu) September 21, 2023

Over the past month, Ukraine has stepped up attacks on military bases and other installations in the occupied peninsula.