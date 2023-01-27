Russians reuse captured Turkish-made armored vehicle

Russian airborne troops are reusing captured a Turkish-supplied BMC Kirpi mine-protected wheeled armored vehicle on the battlefield in Ukraine.

The white V symbol has been seen on the captured vehicle. It has become a symbol of support for the invasion among some Russians and others.

The Kirpi is a vehicle from the MRAP (Mine Protected Armored vehicle) category developed by the Turkish BMC company and one has now been captured by Russian forces.

According to some reports, like one from Defense News, the Turkish government has delivered at least 100 used mine-resistant, ambush-protected vehicles to the Ukrainian military. The delivery of the Kirpi vehicles was the result of a government agreement, rather than a deal between Ukraine and BMC, which makes the Kirpi.

Ukrainian Parliamentarian Yuriy Mysiahin said that the Turkish-made armored vehicles are equipped with high-powered machine guns that can turn 360 degrees.

With a total weight of 19,050 kilograms (41,998 pounds), the armored vehicle can travel up to 100 kilometers (62 miles) per hour with a range of up to 750 kilometers (466 miles). The vehicle can be armed with a 7.62mm or 12.7mm machine gun, and is also available with remote-controlled weapon stations.