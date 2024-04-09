Russian troops use motorcycles in assault

Russian troops used a mobile strike team on motorcycles to attack Ukrainian positions.

Soldiers have released a video that shows rapid assault groups mounted on motorcycles swiftly advancing toward Ukrainian positions, following artillery bombardment of trenches.

This maneuver highlighted Russia’s adaptation to the challenges posed by the constant threat from Ukrainian FPV drones. Previously, they used lightweight vehicles or buggies and even turbocharged versions of golf carts.

“This is a super relevant use of motorcycles. Like never before. For assault, it’s cooler than any vehicle,” stated Nikolay Dolgachyov, a journalist and propagandist correspondent for the “Russia-1” television channel.

Now in the third year of full-scale Russian invasion, FPV drones have become ubiquitous on the battlefield. Many of these drones are capable of carrying several kilograms of explosives.

🇷🇺🇺🇦 CRAZY RUSSIANS: Assault on motorcycles! The Luhansk battalion “Zarya” published footage of the assault on the AFU stronghold. The tactics are unique and at first glance, crazy. Under the cover of artillery fire, motorcycles with an assault group quickly passed through the… pic.twitter.com/pTXv9gUhln — Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo) April 9, 2024

According to NATO sources cited by Foreign Policy, over two-thirds of Russian tanks destroyed by Ukrainian forces in recent months have been targeted with the assistance of FPV suicide drones.