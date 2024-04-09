Tuesday, April 9, 2024
type here...

Russian troops use motorcycles in assault

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Russian troops used a mobile strike team on motorcycles to attack Ukrainian positions.

Soldiers have released a video that shows rapid assault groups mounted on motorcycles swiftly advancing toward Ukrainian positions, following artillery bombardment of trenches.

This maneuver highlighted Russia’s adaptation to the challenges posed by the constant threat from Ukrainian FPV drones. Previously, they used lightweight vehicles or buggies and even turbocharged versions of golf carts.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

“This is a super relevant use of motorcycles. Like never before. For assault, it’s cooler than any vehicle,” stated Nikolay Dolgachyov, a journalist and propagandist correspondent for the “Russia-1” television channel.

Now in the third year of full-scale Russian invasion, FPV drones have become ubiquitous on the battlefield. Many of these drones are capable of carrying several kilograms of explosives.

According to NATO sources cited by Foreign Policy, over two-thirds of Russian tanks destroyed by Ukrainian forces in recent months have been targeted with the assistance of FPV suicide drones.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Leaked audio reveals Russian plan to occupy Kazakhstan territory

Dylan Malyasov -
A leaked audio recording from a Russian deputy has sent shockwaves through diplomatic circles, indicating that Kazakhstan could be the next target of Russian...

Russian forces get new batch of Su-34 fighter-bombers

Aviation

Russian soldiers found unique Ukrainian monster tank

Army

Russian military receives additional BMP-3 fighting vehicles

Army

Bizarre Russian tank spotted in Ukraine

Army
Change privacy settings

© 2024 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.