Russian troops use false aircraft to misdirect the Ukrainians

By Dylan Malyasov
The Russian Armed Forces are trying to confuse Ukrainian intelligence by creating false aircraft at their airfields in occupied Crimea.

Satellite imagery viewed by open-source intelligence (OSINT) analyst Brady Africk shows that the Russian military drew on visual deception to deceive Ukrainian drones and satellites. A fake aircraft painted at the airfield can create confusion around the number of craft and keep real fighters from being hit by Ukrainian drones and missiles.

OSINT researcher tweeted images showing false aircraft at the false aircraft at Yeysk Naval Air Station.

“Russian forces painted newly constructed areas of Yeysk air base to resemble military aircraft,” the message added.

 

According to a tweet from the OSINT researcher, these apparent decoys were created over the past few months at the base, one of several used by Russian aircraft operating in Ukraine.

