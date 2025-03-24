type here...

Russian Su-25 crashes during training flight

Captures via Telegram

A Russian Su-25 ground attack aircraft crashed during a routine training mission in Primorsky Krai on March 24, according to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

The ministry confirmed that the pilot ejected safely and was quickly evacuated by a search and rescue team. “There is no threat to the pilot’s life or health,” the ministry said in its statement.

The aircraft reportedly went down in an uninhabited area, and there were no casualties or damage on the ground. The training flight was conducted without any munitions on board.

The Ministry of Defense also stated that a commission from the Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS) has been dispatched to the crash site to investigate the incident and assess the cause.

Preliminary assessments suggest that the crash was the result of a technical malfunction. No further details about the nature of the failure were disclosed.

The Su-25, known by NATO as the “Frogfoot,” is a close air support aircraft developed in the Soviet Union and remains in service with the Russian military. It is often used for ground attack missions and battlefield support.

While the aircraft has seen extensive use in various military operations, maintenance issues and age-related concerns have contributed to multiple non-combat incidents in recent years.

