Russian Su-24 strike jet crashes, killing two

A Russian attack aircraft crashed Tuesday evening in the southern Volgograd region, killing two pilots.

Some Russian media reported the Sukhoi Su-24 attack aircraft crashed in the Kalachevsky district, 5 kilometers from the Lozhki, during a training flight.

The Defense Ministry said the Su-24 bomber went down in an unpopulated area, and rescue helicopters were deployed to the crash site.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The ministry said that the aircraft wasn’t carrying any weapons. It didn’t say what might have caused the crash that caused no casualties or damage on the ground.

“The aircraft was piloted by experienced pilots with more than 1,000 hours of flight time each,” the message added.

The Su-24 is a Soviet-era front-line bomber designed to penetrate hostile territory and destroy ground and surface targets in any weather conditions, by day and night. Variants of the Su-24 have also been produced, designed for reconnaissance and electronic countermeasures.