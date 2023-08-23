Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Russian pilot defected to Ukraine with Mi-8 helicopter

Aviation
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Russian pilot stole his Mi-8 helicopter and flew to Ukraine, where he surrendered to Ukrainian special forces.

Ukrainian media reported on Wednesday that a Mi-8 helicopter of the Russian Armed Forces landed in Ukraine due to a long-lasting special operation by Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence Directorate (GUR).

Ukrainian intelligence lured a Mi-8AMTSh pilot to Ukraine. The helicopter flew between two Russian air bases and transported parts for Su-27 and Su-30SM fighters.

Along with the pilot, there were two crew members on board who did not know where the helicopter was actually flying.

The Mi-8 landed in the Kharkiv region.

Photo by Ukrainska Pravda

As a result of the special operation, two crew members who resisted were killed.

According to Ukrainska Pravda, the Russian pilot and his family are in Ukraine, and the family was taken out of Russia in advance.

The Mi-8 remained in Ukraine, along with the parts for the fighter planes it was supposed to deliver to the Russians.

Photo by Ukrainska Pravda
Photo by Ukrainska Pravda

