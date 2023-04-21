Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber strike own city

The Russian defense ministry has confirmed that the Su-34 Fullback strike aircraft bombed the city of Belgorod near the border with Ukraine.

The defense ministry said the bomb fell from the aircraft on Thursday at 22:15 local time (19:15 GMT). There was no explanation for the bombing other than what it described as an “abnormal descent of aviation ammunition.”

Regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said the blast had left a huge crater about 20 meters (60 ft) wide in the city center.

Three people were injured and several buildings were damaged, he said. One apartment block was evacuated.

The moment of the explosion in Russia’s Belgorod last night after a Russian Su-34 aircraft dropped a bomb over the city was caught by CCTV.

Russian so-called “MoD” admits its own SU-34 “inadvertently” bombed Russian city of Belgorod, creating a massive crater and damaging residential buildings. Explosion was so massive that a car flew up and landed on the roof of the building. At least two people injured. pic.twitter.com/JUv5OxFBjb — ukraine_defence (@ukrdefence) April 21, 2023

The bomb landed at an intersection of two roads near the city center and next to residential buildings.