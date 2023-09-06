Wednesday, September 6, 2023
Russian military receives upgraded BMP-2M fighting vehicles

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Image by Rostec

Russia’s state industrial corporation Rostec announced on Wednesday that the Russian military has received its new batch of upgraded BMP-2M infantry fighting vehicles. 

The improved version of Soviet-era BMP-2 was developed by a team from the Rostec subsidiary Tula Instrument Design Bureau (KBP).

According to a press release from the corporation, the upgraded fighting vehicle is designed to destroy not only enemy troops, but also fortifications and armored military vehicles, including tanks.

The upgrades include the installation of a Berezhok combat suite, which comprises four 9M133 Kornet-E anti-tank missiles, an AGS-30 30mm automatic grenade launcher system, a 30mm 2A42 main gun and a PKT 7.62mm coaxial machine gun.

“The BMP-2M Berezhok complex has shown its effectiveness in the SMO [Russia still describes the war in Ukraine as its “special military operation”] zone. The military, who actively use the military vehicles both day and night, note its high firepower and mobility,” commented Bekkhan Ozdoyev, Industrial Director of the Conventional Weapons, Munitions and Special Chemicals Cluster of Rostec State Corporation.

The Russian military officials claim that the cost-efficiency characteristics of the upgraded BMP-2 are very impressive and its combat potential is increased by several times.

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog.

