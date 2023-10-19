Thursday, October 19, 2023
type here...

Russian military receives new Il-76MD-90A transport aircraft

NewsAviationPRESS RELEASES
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Rostec courtesy photo

Aviastar, a subsidiary of PJSC Ilyushin and part of the Rostec State Corporation, has successfully manufactured and transferred another serial Il-76MD-90A military transport aircraft to the Russian Ministry of Defense.

According to Rostec’s press release, the Il-76MD-90A represents a much-modernized version of the Il-76 Candid and is constructed using domestically sourced components. This aircraft is specifically designed for the transportation and airdropping of military equipment, personnel, and cargo.

Sergey Sheremetov, the Director of PJSC Ilyushin-Aviastar’s branch, highlighted the need for a substantial increase in the Il-76MD-90A fleet during a recent visit to Aviastar by Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu. This underscores the significance of these aircraft in supporting the Russian military’s transportation needs.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Notably, the initial contract for the production of 39 Il-76MD-90A aircraft worth 139.42 billion rubles was signed between Aviastar and the Russian Ministry of Defense in October 2012. Due to delays and cost escalations, a new contract was negotiated in May 2020. According to the revised terms, the original contract (2012) mandated the delivery of a total of 13 Il-76MD-90A aircraft (completed with the delivery of aircraft bearing serial number 0301 in 2022), with a new contract, effective from 2021 to 2028, stipulating the delivery of an additional 14 aircraft.

The first aircraft produced under this new agreement was aircraft 0302 (RF-78667), delivered at the end of 2022.

In 2022, Aviastar successfully delivered five Il-76MD-90A aircraft to the Russian Ministry of Defense.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Canadian patrol aircraft intercepted by Chinese fighter jet

Dylan Malyasov -
A Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) CP-140 Aurora maritime patrol aircraft was intercepted by a People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) J-10 fighter jet...

Indian T-90 tanks appear with ‘cope cage’ defense on top

Army

Japan conducts maritime railgun test

Maritime Security

Germany delivers 200 Zetros military trucks to Ukraine

Army

Ukrainian forces launch precision strike on Russian drone crew

Aviation

US Air Force deploys more F-15s to Middle East

Aviation

Copyright © 2023 Defence Blog