Monday, October 30, 2023
type here...

Russian military receives new armored all-terrain vehicles

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

The Russian military has recently started receiving a new batch of light-armored all-terrain vehicles known as “Plastun-SN.” In social media circles, this vehicle is humorously referred to as “Tuzik.”

The “SN” designation stands for “Spetsialnogo Naznacheniya” (special purpose). The “Plastun-SN” is positioned as a light-armored all-terrain vehicle designed for various tasks, including casualty evacuation, reconnaissance, or serving as a self-propelled 82-mm mortar carrier.

The vehicle features combined armor protection, capable of withstanding bullets ranging from 9x19mm to 7.62x39mm. It can accommodate up to 8 personnel, including 4 rescuers, 2 casualties, and a 2-person crew.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

One distinctive feature of the “Plastun-SN” is its open-body design, lacking a rigid roof. While this design choice offers greater mobility, it may potentially leave the vehicle vulnerable to attacks from drone kamikazes or shrapnel from enemy fire. To safeguard the crew from adverse weather conditions, a waterproof canopy and detachable frame are provided.

The “Plastun-SN” is equipped with an engine borrowed from the civilian Lada automobile, offering a maximum speed of 50 km/h, with a recommended speed of 30 km/h.

The Russian Ministry of Defense has signed a contract for the procurement of at least 50 of these armored tracked all-terrain vehicles, which are being assembled in Novosibirsk. Interestingly, the company responsible for this production is linked to Kazakh oligarch Erik Sagymbayev, who was convicted of fraud in his home country, fled, and subsequently obtained Russian citizenship in violation of Kazakhstan’s laws.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Ethiopia unveils new Russian-made electronic warfare system

Dylan Malyasov -
Ethiopia recently showcased its state-of-the-art weapons and defense systems during a military parade for the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF), revealing a new addition...

Malaysia buys newest Turkish anti-tank missiles

Army

Kazakhstan puts 100+ Soviet-era combat aircraft up for sale

Aviation

Elbit Systems to build artillery ammunition factory for mysterious buyer

Army

US Marine Corps’ new air defense system enters testing phase

Army

Ukraine raises concerns over AI-powered “Lancet” drone

Aviation

© 2023 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.