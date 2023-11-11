Russian military receives Chinese-made all-terrain vehicles

Russian President Vladimir Putin recently inspected the newly acquired Desertcross 1000-3 all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) at the Southern Military District headquarters in Rostov-on-Don.

The acquisition of these vehicles from the Chinese company Odes Industries signals significant problems in the equipment of the Russian army, which they are trying to solve by supplying vehicles from China.

During his visit, President Putin, accompanied by Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov, was briefed on the operational details of the Desertcross 1000-3.

According to Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary of the Russian President, President Putin’s interest in the new equipment highlights its importance. “The President is actively involved in staying informed about the advancements in our military capabilities, and this visit is a testament to that commitment,” Peskov stated.

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu provided President Putin with a detailed overview of the Desertcross 1000-3, emphasizing its versatility and importance in modern military operations. Shoigu described the ATV as “extremely in demand,” emphasizing its role in reconnaissance, patrol, search and rescue, and transportation missions in challenging terrains.

Shoigu highlighted the specifications of the Desertcross 1000-3, noting that it is currently in service with 537 units in its basic configuration. The military plans to procure an additional 1,500 units, with 500 scheduled for delivery in December and the rest in the first quarter of 2024. The base configuration of the UTV costs 1.58 million rubles, while the fully equipped version, with additional features, comes at a price of 2.1 million rubles.

It should be noted that earlier reports revealed that Chinese Tiger armored vehicles, manufactured by Shaanxi Baoji Special Vehicles Manufacturing, were adopted by the Sheikh Mansour Reserve Training Battalion of the Russian Ministry of Defense in Gudermes.

The acquisition of Chinese-made military equipment by Russia underscores the increasingly dynamic landscape of international defense collaborations. As global tensions persist, nations are diversifying their sources of military technology to ensure the readiness and efficiency of their armed forces.