Rostec, a large Russian defense conglomerate, has announced the delivery of a new batch of BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) to the Russian Armed Forces.

The delivery, executed by Kurganmashzavod, a subsidiary of Rostec’s “High-Precision Complexes” holding, is part of the fulfillment of the State Defense Order. The Soviet-era design BMP-3 IFVs are designed for both conventional warfare and specialized missions, equipped with a powerful arsenal and automated fire control systems. With a maximum speed of 70 km/h on land, these vehicles offer enhanced mobility on the battlefield.

Roman Khromov, Deputy Executive Director for State Defense Orders and Military-Technical Cooperation at Kurganmashzavod, asserted the allegedly superiority of the BMP-3 over its American counterpart, the Bradley infantry fighting vehicle. According to Khromov, analysis of captured vehicles confirms that the BMP-3 outperforms the Bradley in various aspects, including firepower, mobility, and ease of operation, maintenance, and repair.

Over the past two years, Kurganmashzavod has ramped up its production capacity for the restoration of the colossal losses of the Russian army in Ukraine.