Sunday, November 5, 2023
Russian military confirms damage to its warship in missile strike

NewsMaritime Security
By Dylan Malyasov
The Russian Ministry of Defense has officially acknowledged the damage sustained by an unnamed naval vessel at the Zaliv shipyard in Kerch following a missile strike.

The Russian military has reported the use of 15 Storm Shadow missiles in what appears to be a large-scale missile strike, with their claims suggesting the successful interception of 13 of these missiles.

The Russian Ministry of Defense maintains its stance that the majority of the incoming missiles were successfully intercepted, demonstrating their defense capabilities. However, numerous videos circulated on social media say otherwise.

The attack on the Zaliv shipyard and this cutting-edge warship has already stirred concerns about the vulnerability of Russian military assets and the escalation of hostilities in the region.

In an official statement, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have confirmed the massive attack on the Zaliv shipyard in the Crimean port of Kerch. Nevertheless, they have chosen to withhold the specifics of the operation.

Unofficial sources, primarily through Ukrainian and Russian Telegram channels, have begun to circulate unverified information concerning the missile strike on the small missile ship “Askold.”

The “Askold” is a Karakurt class corvet, known as a carrier for the Kalibr cruise missiles and is considered one of the newest and most modern vessels in the Russian Black Sea Fleet. It was laid down at the Zaliv shipyard in 2016 and was only launched in 2021.

