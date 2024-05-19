US Army awards new contract to Lockheed Martin for HIMARS

The U.S. Army has awarded Lockheed Martin an Undefinitized Contract Action (UCA) with an initial obligation of $410 million, potentially reaching up to $861 million, to expedite the production of High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launchers.

According to a press release from the Army, the contract, announced on May 8, aims to increase the Army’s fleet of these launchers while also supporting Ukraine and other foreign military sales partners.

The contract is structured as an Indefinite-Delivery, Indefinite-Quantity (IDIQ) agreement and is expected to be finalized within the regulatory timeline. Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control will receive the award on a sole source, Firm-Fixed-Price basis. This procurement effort is part of the U.S. Army’s strategy to replenish and enhance its long-range mobile firepower capabilities.

HIMARS is known for providing unparalleled long-range mobile firepower, supporting Joint All-Domain Operations. This lightweight mobile launcher is transportable by C-130 and larger aircraft, facilitating rapid deployment. HIMARS is capable of firing the entire Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) family of munitions, including a six-pack of Guided MLRS (GMLRS) or Extended-Range GMLRS rockets, two Precision Strike Missiles, or one Army Tactical Missile System missile. Along with the M270, HIMARS is one of the only launchers that can fire these munitions, making it highly versatile.

The system is particularly effective against stationary targets such as infrastructure and concentrated troops. HIMARS rockets have been crucial in Ukraine’s defense efforts, especially in the Donbas region, by enabling strikes on Russian supply and ammunition depots.

The contract is led by the Army’s Program Executive Office for Missiles and Space and executed in partnership with the Army Contracting Command at Redstone Arsenal.