Thursday, December 14, 2023
Russian kamikaze drone debris found by Romania soldiers

By Dylan Malyasov
The remnants of a Russian kamikaze drone were discovered in Romania following recent airstrikes in Ukraine.

The debris of a Russian Shahed-136/Geran-2 loitering munition, commonly referred to as a ‘kamikaze drone,’ was found near the town of Grindu in Tulcea. The impact created a crater measuring 1.5 meters in depth.

Overnight, the Romanian military deployed multiple F-16 aircraft to surveil the border area adjacent to Ukraine.

Residents of Tulcea and Galați received Ro-Alert messages cautioning them about potential falling objects from the sky.

The Ministry of National Defense (MApN) confirmed the identification of a 1.5-meter-deep crater resulting from the drone’s crash, believed to be linked to the attack on Ukrainian ports along the Danube.

The drone has been retrieved and will undergo examination in the coming weeks.

An aerial alert was issued at 10:40 PM. Romanian combat aircraft, including F-16s, were dispatched from the primary military airports in Fetești and Mihail Kogălniceanu. Additionally, NATO partners deployed Eurofighter Typhoon planes piloted by German personnel.

This swift action followed alerts from the Romanian radar system indicating a significant number of Russian drones approaching the Romanian border. The southern border of Ukraine, especially around the Ismail port, has become notably sensitive. Approximately 42 drones were launched towards Ukraine last night, some targeting the Ismail port, located about 300 meters from the Romanian border. One drone fell nearly 4 kilometers from Grindu, fortunately causing no injuries.

This incident marks the fifth involving a drone within Romania, likely involving the Shahed drone model of Iranian origin, frequently utilized by the Russian military.

