Russian Ka-52 helicopters attack oil depot in Voronezh

By Dylan Malyasov
Russian Armed Forces sent attack helicopters to strike an oil storage facility in Voronezh to prevent the rapid advance of Wagner Group troops.

A massive fire erupted at an oil depot in Voronezh after it was targeted by attack helicopters.

Video posted on social media on Saturday appeared to show a Russian Kamov Ka-52 “Alligator” attack helicopter strike using air-to-ground missiles, followed by a major fire at a facility, with flames reaching dozens of meters into the air.

Local sources report that Wagner’s fighters tried to seize an oil depot to supply their convoys with fuel.

Prigozhin claimed on Saturday local time that Wagner forces left Ukraine, where they had been fighting, and went into Russian territory, reaching the town of Rostov and Voronezh. He vowed in a series of social media posts on Friday that his soldiers would “destroy anyone who stands in our way.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed to crush what he called an armed mutiny after the private army of mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin seized control of a southern city as part of an attempt to oust the military leadership.

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense adviser and a consultant. He graduated in business management and worked at leading European defense companies before becoming a military journalist. read more

