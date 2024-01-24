Wednesday, January 24, 2024
type here...

Russian IL-76 plane crashes near Ukrainian border

NewsAviation
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

An Il-76 Candid heavy cargo jet of Russian Air Space Forces has crashed in the Korochansky district of Belgorod region, Russia, not far from the Ukrainian border.

The governor of the region confirmed the incident and reported that investigative teams and emergency services were swiftly deployed to the crash site.

Russian Telegram channels have also confirmed that the IL-76 was likely shot down. Videos circulating from the scene show what appears to be missile trails in the sky, followed by footage of the burning aircraft as it descended.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Russian state news agency RIA quoted the defense ministry as saying the cargo jet was carrying 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war to be exchanged for Russian captives.

The plane was carrying 74 people, including six crew and three guards when it crashed, RIA cited the defence ministry as saying. There was no immediate information on the cause.

However, these reports remain unconfirmed, and no official statements verify the number of killed.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Ukrainian tiny drone targets Russian T-90M tank

Dylan Malyasov -
Ukrainian forces used a tiny FPV drone to destroy a modern Russian T-90M "Proriv" tank in Ukraine's Kherson region. According to reports from Militarnyi, this...

Ukrainian soldier shot down Russian missile with machine gun

Army

German troops prepare for harsh winter warfare

Army

German-British engineer battalion receives Sonobot 5 drone

Army

Israel faces largest loss since war began

Army

India’s military parade to showcase new MR-SAM defense system

Army
Change privacy settings

© 2024 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.