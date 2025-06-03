Russian forces seen with Kim’s infantry mortars

A North Korean-manufactured 60mm mortar has been photographed in the hands of Russian troops.

The image, which surfaced on social media, shows a mortar tube clearly marked with Korean script and the official emblem of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK).

The weapon is labeled “60미리박격포,” the Korean term for a 60mm mortar, and bears instructions in Korean regarding its standard firing angle and round type. The plaque on the system specifies use at a 45-degree elevation for standard fragmentation rounds and includes the full state title of the DPRK.

According to the image, the mortar appears to be in use within Russian territory. While Russian authorities have not commented publicly on the appearance of North Korean light weapons, the photograph adds to a growing body of evidence suggesting direct arms transfers from Pyongyang to Moscow.

The emergence of North Korean mortars in Russian service highlights the ongoing strain on Russia’s defense industry. As the war in Ukraine enters its third year, Russia’s domestic production has struggled to keep pace with the military’s growing demand for both high-end systems and basic infantry weapons. In response, Russia has turned to foreign suppliers—including North Korea and Iran—not only for ballistic missiles, drones and artillery shells but now for small arms and light mortars.

This development comes in stark contrast to Russia’s pre-invasion status as one of the world’s top arms exporters. Prior to February 2022, the Russian defense industry was a major supplier of a wide range of weapons, from tanks and fighter jets to missile systems. The country is now increasingly reliant on imports to sustain its war effort.