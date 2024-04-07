Russian forces get new batch of Su-34 fighter-bombers

The Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS, to give its Russian acronym) recently received its new batch of Su-34 Fullback fighter-bombers, according to the Rostec state defense conglomerate.

As noted by the conglomerate, this latest delivery, part of the fulfillment of the state defense order, underscores the critical role of the Su-34 in Russia’s frontline aviation firepower. Equipped with advanced avionics and weaponry, the Su-34 boasts capabilities for deploying cutting-edge aerial munitions such as glide bombs, extending the range of ground target engagement, and improving bombing accuracy.

The Su-34, an evolution of the Soviet-era Su-27 Flanker, stands as one of Russia’s most advanced fighter-bomber platforms. Featuring a twin-engine, twin-seat configuration, and armored cockpit, the aircraft is well-suited for conducting tactical bombing, attack, and interdiction missions against a variety of targets, including small and mobile adversaries.

Reports from the Dutch open-source intelligence website Oryx indicate that at least 25 Su-34 units have been lost since the start of the war in Ukraine.

The Su-34’s robust construction and sophisticated electronic warfare countermeasures enable it to operate effectively in hostile environments.