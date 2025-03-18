Two operational Bradley Fighting Vehicles have fallen into Russian hands following the withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from the outskirts of Sudzha in Russia’s Kursk region.

The loss of the vehicles occurred as Ukrainian troops were forced to abandon them during their retreat.

According to Russian media reports, Ukrainian forces left the armored vehicles behind after Russian airstrikes destroyed key bridges along their withdrawal routes. The attacks reportedly left the vehicles stranded, preventing their evacuation.

Earlier, Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief, Oleksandr Syrskyi, acknowledged the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from certain positions in the Kursk region, describing the move as a “timely maneuver to more advantageous defensive lines.” However, Syrskyi dismissed claims of a Ukrainian encirclement in the Sudzha area, stating that “the situation along the Sumy region’s border with Russia’s Kursk region remains under the control of Ukraine’s Defense Forces.”

The Bradley Fighting Vehicle, supplied to Ukraine as part of Western military aid, has been a key asset in Ukrainian ground operations, providing enhanced firepower and troop protection. The Bradley is an important part of Ukraine’s ongoing operation in the Kursk region.

To date, the U.S. has promised 190 Bradleys to Ukraine.