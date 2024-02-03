Saturday, February 3, 2024
Russian attack damages grain silos in Ukraine

By Dylan Malyasov
In the evening of February 2, Russian forces launched missile strikes on the Mirgorod district, hitting a grain silo.

Philip Pronin, the head of the Poltava Regional Administration, reported the attack and said, “The enemy has once again attacked Poltava. During the latest air raid alarm in the region, sounds of explosions were heard. According to preliminary information, there were hits in the Mirgorod district. Fortunately, there were no casualties.”

In addition to these attacks, Russian troops have targeted energy facilities in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast for several days, and in Kryvyi Rih, power outages are being scheduled. Some hospitals and water and heating supply facilities are switching to generator power.

After a series of Russian attacks on energy facilities in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Alexander Vilkul, the head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, announced that emergency power outages would be implemented, saying, “There will be power and communication disruptions. I remind everyone that we have established 213 ‘points of resilience’ – they have electricity, heating, and everything necessary.”

According to the Ministry of Energy, the latest attack on the night of February 3 caused a fire at one of the substations of the national energy company “Ukrenergo.” They also noted temporary disruptions to the operation of one of the electricity generation facilities.

“Ukrenergo” experts initiated emergency recovery work immediately after the end of the air raid alarm. Restoration of power supply to consumers is underway.

Russian military strikes on civilian objects in Ukraine aim to instill panic and escalate fear within society. According to international law, such tactics are considered terrorist and constitute a war crime against humanity.

