Russian army repels ‘rocket attack’ on Belgorod

By Dylan Malyasov
The Russian Ministry of Defense reported that on Thursday, there was an attempted rocket strike on the city of Belgorod in southwestern Russia.

According to the official statement from the defense ministry, all munition was intercepted by air defense systems.

“The air defense units destroyed fourteen rocket projectiles over the territory of the Belgorod region,” the statement read.

Later, Belgorod Governor Gladkov also confirmed that Russian air defenses intercepted 14 aerial targets over the Belgorod region.

Russian Defense Ministry Telegram channel screengrab

Subsequently, social media began circulating photos showing remnants of 122mm rocket projectiles from the Grad multiple rocket launcher system, exhibiting signs of interception by anti-aircraft missiles, likely from the Pantsir-S1 and TOR systems.

However, it later emerged that civilians were affected at the site of the missile remnants. Preliminary reports indicate that 5 people were killed and 18 others injured in Belgorod.

Authorities in Belgorod reported damage to private homes and apartment buildings. Additionally, one store was damaged, and there were reports of damage at one of the industrial facilities in the area.

