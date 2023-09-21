Russian army receives upgraded Msta-SM2 artillery systems

Russian state-run defense conglomerate Rostec announced Thursday that Russia’s armed forces have received 2S19M2 Msta-SM2 152mm self-propelled artillery systems.

“Rostec has delivered the first batch of new modernized 2S19M2 Msta-S self-propelled howitzers to the Russian Defense Ministry as part of the 2023 state defense order,” the news release says.

According to a press release, the upgraded “Msta” can operate in “fire attack” mode and has unique tactical and technical characteristics, including mobility, high rate of fire, and the ability to fire different types of shells.

The 2S19M2 is an upgraded version of the Soviet-era MSTA-S. It features a new ASUNO-M automatic fire-control system, which increases the rate of fire to 10 rounds per minute.

2S19M2 “Msta-S” received an autonomous power unit with an air-conditioning attachment, thanks to which the crew’s living conditions have been improved. The driver-mechanic now has an automated workstation that provides information on the status of all vehicle systems.