Russian army orders more Tor-M2 anti-air systems

The Russian Armed Forces will receive additional Tor-M2 tactical surface-to-air missile systems as part of a new deal between the Ministry of Defence and builder Kupol Izhevsk Electromechanical Plant.

Russia has lost thirds of its modern air defense systems since it invaded Ukraine and is struggling to replace them.

The details of the new contract are not disclosed.

The open source intelligence website Oryx, using only losses confirmed by photographic or video evidence, stated that Russian forces have lost 29 Tor series surface-to-air missile (SAM) systems, including a rare Tor-M2DT arctic version.

The Tor is one of the few Russian-made short-range SAM systems with high effectiveness against cruise missiles and precision-guided munitions. Most Tor systems are based on the GM-355 tracked chassis that allows it to keep up with tanks and other armored vehicles through any terrain.

Tor-M2 further improved version of the Tor. It uses eight 9M331 and 9M332 missiles. These have a range of up to 7 km and can reach an altitude of up to 6 km. The system can also carry 16 new 9M338 missiles with a range of 16 km and an altitude of 10 km.

This system entered service with the Russian military in 2008.