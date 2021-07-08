Russian Aerospace Forces tests offensive option in Arctic

The Russian Aerospace Forces hold massive air exercises in the Arctic region, according to a recent service news release.

“During the tactical flight exercise, crews of the Tu-160 and Tu-95MS strategic bombers conducted launches of airborne cruise missiles at land-based targets at a firing range in the Arctic region,” the Aerospace Forces said in a news release, adding that the launches were conducted routinely and the targets were hit.

An Aerospace Forces news release states that the strategic bombers took off from an airfield in the Saratov region and covered a distance of more than 4,000 kilometers.

Along with the missile launches, the crews of the Tu-95MS bombers of the Amur long-range aviation unit drilled the skills of firing from air guns at a firing range in the Irkutsk region.

Also added that the regular drills involving Tu-160, Tu-95MS, and Il-78 aircraft will run until July 9.