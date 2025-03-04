Russia “wipes out” RCH 155 howitzer—before it reaches Ukraine

The Russian Ministry of Defense has announced the destruction of what it described as a “155mm self-propelled artillery system RCH 155” in Ukraine. However, the claim has drawn skepticism, as official deliveries of the vehicle to Ukraine have not yet begun.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the strike took place on March 2, targeting the German-made RCH 155, a wheeled self-propelled howitzer. The ministry did not provide any visual confirmation, such as photographs or videos, to support the assertion.

Notably, the first of 54 ordered RCH 155 units was officially handed over to Ukraine on January 13, 2025. However, this unit remains in Germany, where Ukrainian crews are undergoing training. Actual deliveries of the artillery systems to Ukraine are scheduled to begin in the spring of this year.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The announcement has even raised doubts among pro-Kremlin bloggers and media outlets, some of whom have questioned the credibility of the report. Without any concrete evidence, the claim appears to be another instance of premature Russian propaganda regarding the destruction of Western-supplied military equipment.

Russia has a history of reporting the elimination of Western weaponry before it has even reached the battlefield. The latest statement follows a pattern of unverified claims intended to shape public perception of the ongoing conflict. As of now, no independent sources have confirmed the destruction of any RCH 155 in Ukraine.