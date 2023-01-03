KMW begins building new RCH 155 howitzers for Ukraine

Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW), the giant of the German land systems industry, reportedly has begun a limited production run of its new wheeled self-propelled RCH 155 howitzers.

Nicholas Drummond, a defense-industry consultant and analyst, said that KMW has commenced production of RCH 155 artillery system for Ukraine.

“Sometimes combining two proven solutions in a new concept can be revolutionary while avoiding significant risk,” he added on Twitter.

Last month, the German government confirmed that the country plans to supply the RCH 155howitzers along with artillery rounds to Ukraine.

The details were given in a 7 December media release, to announce that Berlin agrees on the delivery to Ukraine of 18 RCH 155 wheeled self-propelled howitzers manufactured by the German company Kraus-Maffei Wegmann (KMW).

The RCH 155 is a modern protected howitzer that combines the firepower and range of the automatic and remote-controllable Artillery Gun Module (AGM) with the protection and mobility of the field-tested BOXER wheeled armored vehicle.