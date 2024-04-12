Russia uses secret stealth missiles in devastating strike on Ukraine

In a devastating blow to Ukraine’s critical infrastructure, Russia targeted and destroyed the largest power-generating plant in the Kyiv region in a missile attack on Thursday.

According to Defense Express, Russian forces have used a new Kh-69 stealth cruise missile to destroy the Trypilska Thermal Power Plant (TPP), the largest supplier of electricity to Kyiv, Cherkasy and Zhytomyr regions.

Additionally, based on the received additional information, the missile launch range was approximately 400 km. This parameter exceeds the known estimates of the Kh-69 range of 300 km, as the next iteration of the Kh-59MK2.

The Kh-69’s deployment marks another chapter in Russia’s ongoing aggression towards Ukraine. While initial reports of its use emerged in February 2024, instances of its deployment may date back to 2023, as hinted by unofficial sources and later confirmed by the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise.

Developed by the Raduga company, a division of Russia’s Tactical Missile Corporation (KTRV), the Kh-69 is designed to target hardened locations with precision, allowing for pre-programmed coordinates and in-flight adjustments. With a weight of around 1,700 pounds and operating speeds of up to 621 miles per hour, it offers versatility in warhead selection and low observability, making it a formidable weapon in Russia’s arsenal.

Though initially intended for the Su-57 aircraft, the Kh-69 can also be carried by the Su-34 and Su-35, aircraft that have seen extensive use in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.