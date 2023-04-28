Russia uses Iranian-made missiles to strike Ukrainian targets

Russian forces reportedly used Iranian-made guided missiles to strike Ukrainian targets.

The missiles appeared to be Iranian-made clones of Russian Kornet, called Dehlavieh.

The Dehlavieh is an Iranian version of the Russian 9M133 Kornet anti-tank guided missile. It is an anti-armor guided missile developed by the Defense Industries of the Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Support.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

According to Iran’s state media, Dehlavieh has an effective range between 100 and 5,500 meters. Dehlavieh missile is resistant to all types of electronic warfare by using a highly advanced laser guidance system.

Dehlvieh missile weighs 22.7 kg, of which 6.8 kg is allocated to its two-stage warhead, and can penetrate 1,200 mm of armor. If the night vision system is used to fire this missile, its range will be reduced to a radius of 3,500 meters.

The Iranian anti-tank missile systems have a different color scheme for their launch containers and can be easily distinguished from the Kornets by the red stripe on the front. Russian systems have no such markings.