Russia uses barges to shield Crimean bridge from drones

Over the past 1.5 months, Russia has positioned more than 25 barges along the Crimean Bridge to act as barriers against potential Ukrainian naval drone attacks.

This move underscores ongoing efforts to secure the bridge, also known as the Kerch Strait Bridge, which links the Taman Peninsula of Krasnodar Krai in Russia to the Kerch Peninsula of Crimea.

The Crimean Bridge, constructed by Russia following its annexation of Crimea in 2014, is the longest bridge in Europe at 19 km (12 mi). It cost approximately ₽227.92 billion (US$3.7 billion) and includes parallel structures for a four-lane road and a double-track railway.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

According to Andriy Yusov, a representative of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense, the Russian military is intensifying its efforts to protect the bridge from Ukrainian military operations. “The enemy is indeed strengthening the security and protection of the bridge, building new fortifications, and reinforcing maritime defenses,” Yusov stated. He added that the defensive measures include both conventional systems and makeshift barriers, such as the placement of barges.

Over the last 1.5 months, Russia has placed more than 25 barges along the Crimean bridge to act as barriers against Ukraine’s naval drones. pic.twitter.com/cNDuVRp7B0 — Brady Africk (@bradyafr) June 27, 2024

Yusov noted that these tactics are not new, as Russia has previously employed similar methods to safeguard the bridge. He also reminded that Ukrainian special forces and military have conducted numerous successful operations in Crimea, including the destruction of Black Sea Fleet vessels.

Ukrainian officials have repeatedly declared the Kerch Bridge a legitimate target, emphasizing Ukraine’s ongoing efforts to disrupt its use.