Monday, August 14, 2023
type here...

Russia unveils new self-propelled anti-aircraft gun

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Russia’s defense industry unveils new self-propelled anti-aircraft gun at the Army 2023 arms expo in Moscow.

JSC Tulamashzavod, jointly with JSC Elins Research and Development Center, debuted its full-sized prototype of a ZAK-23E self-propelled anti-aircraft gun (SPAAG) designed to protect stationary units as well as military convoys on the move.

The ZAK-23E short-range air defense system (SHORAD) looks to be an 8×8 vehicle-mounted self-propelled anti-aircraft gun.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The new air defense system combines two ZU-23 one-barrel 23mm automatic cannons on a BTR-82A armored personnel carrier. It can fire 3500 shells in one minute, and the barrage could cover up to 2.5km (1.5 miles) and the altitude is 2,000 meters.

The ZAK-23E also is equipped with optoelectronic detectors making it a self-contained and highly mobile SHORAD system that could handle incoming air targets including drones, helicopters and cruise missiles.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form. If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

Executive Editor

About

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense adviser and a consultant. He graduated in business management and worked at leading European defense companies before becoming a military journalist. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Ukrainian forces wipe out Russian “terrifying” Terminator tank

Dylan Malyasov -
The Ukrainian state security service, known by the acronym SBU, claimed that its intelligence officers had destroyed a Russian “terrifying” Terminator vehicle. SBU said on Saturday...

Ukraine seeks crowdfunding to buy ‘cockroach’ drones

Army

Ukrainians turn Russia’s rare personnel carrier into command vehicle

Army

Poland to boost self-propelled artillery production

Army

Norwegian air defense system saves lives in Ukraine

Army

Russia revives Soviet 152mm artillery system

Army

Copyright © 2023 Defence Blog