Russia unveils new self-propelled anti-aircraft gun

Russia’s defense industry unveils new self-propelled anti-aircraft gun at the Army 2023 arms expo in Moscow.

JSC Tulamashzavod, jointly with JSC Elins Research and Development Center, debuted its full-sized prototype of a ZAK-23E self-propelled anti-aircraft gun (SPAAG) designed to protect stationary units as well as military convoys on the move.

The ZAK-23E short-range air defense system (SHORAD) looks to be an 8×8 vehicle-mounted self-propelled anti-aircraft gun.

The new air defense system combines two ZU-23 one-barrel 23mm automatic cannons on a BTR-82A armored personnel carrier. It can fire 3500 shells in one minute, and the barrage could cover up to 2.5km (1.5 miles) and the altitude is 2,000 meters.

The ZAK-23E also is equipped with optoelectronic detectors making it a self-contained and highly mobile SHORAD system that could handle incoming air targets including drones, helicopters and cruise missiles.