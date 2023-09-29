Russia shoots down its own Su-35 fighter jet

Russian air defense troops have shot down one of the most advanced fighter jets in frontline service with the Russian Aerospace Forces.

Russian propagandist Ilya Tumanov confirmed on his influential Fighterbomber channel that the Russian Armed Forces has lost another modern Su-35 fighter jet.

Unconfirmed reports say the Su-35 was shot down over Tokmak last night in a friendly-fire incident.

The baseline Su-35 borrows the airframe of the Su-27 fighter but adds a new digital fly-by-wire flight control system, three-dimensional thrust vectoring nozzles and uprated AL-41F1S engines pumping out roughly 32,000 pounds of thrust each.

⚡️Yesterday there was information that 🇷🇺Russian air defense shot down its own plane over temporarily occupied Tokmak. Today, a Russian former pilot connected with the Russian Air Force confirms this, he posted a sad post with a Russian Su-35 fighter. It is also reported that the… pic.twitter.com/cHAXzwlWBd — 🇺🇦Ukrainian Front (@front_ukrainian) September 29, 2023

The supersonic fighter jet is armed with a 30-millimeter cannon and has 12 hardpoints and can detect targets at more than 400 kilometers, while its radar can track up to 30 targets simultaneously. The fighter has a range in excess of 3,500 kilometers without refueling.

The heavy class, long-range, multi-role one-seat fighter has a maximum speed of 1,500 mph, similar to the F-22 Raptor and has an operational range of 1,940 nautical miles at high altitude.