Russia says that Southeast Asian countries eye Su-57 jets

CEO of the state arms seller Rosoboronexport Aleksandr Mikheyev said this week that, five Southeast Asian countries show their interest in Sukhoi Su-57 Felon multirole fifth-generation jet fighters.

“We are holding negotiations with several countries. We see requests and interest. Southeast Asia, four or five countries [show their interest],” said Aleksandr Mikheyev.

The new Russian Su-57 Felon advanced combat jet made its first flight on January 29, 2010. Compared to its predecessors, the Su-57 combines the functions of an attack plane and a fighter jet while the use of composite materials and innovation technologies and the fighter’s aerodynamic configuration ensure the low level of radar and infrared signature.

The plane’s armament will include, in particular, hypersonic missiles. The Russian military claimed that the fifth-generation fighter jet has been successfully tested in combat conditions in Syria.

The twin-engine aircraft has been designed by the Sukhoi company to compete with the U.S. F-22 Raptor stealth fighter.

According to local media, Russia’s Aerospace Force will get 22 Su-57 fighters by late 2024, and their number in the Russian Armed Forces will grow to 76 by 2028.