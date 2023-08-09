Wednesday, August 9, 2023
type here...

Russia revives Soviet 152mm artillery system

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Russia is set to revive the early Soviet 152mm self-propelled howitzer project codenamed 2S18 Pat-S.

State media reported that the Kurgan Machine-Building Plant is working on the update of Cold War-era artillery system on a modified chassis of the BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicle.

“Modernization of self-propelled artillery units based on the upgraded BMP-3 chassis is underway. These vehicles, equipped with a 120mm mortar (experimental design work “Vena”) and a 152mm cannon, can significantly increase the effectiveness of motorized rifle units,” the company said.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The 2S18 Pat-S was developed as a successor to the notable “plant series” of Soviet self-propelled artillery platforms, including the 2S1 Gvozdika. The prototype of 2S18 “Pat-S” artillery system was developed in the mid-1980s by the Special Design Bureau of the Kurgan Machine-Building Plant (SKBM) on the basis of the BMP-3 chassis for the Soviet Army’s regimental unit.

Only one prototype of the 2S18 SAU was built, which after the termination of the testing program then remained in storage at the Rzhevsky range for about 30 years until the beginning of 2017, after which it was transferred to the Military History Museum in St. Petersburg.

The 2S18 is a light-tracked howitzer intended for destroying artillery and mortar batteries, tank columns, command & control units and reconnaissance posts. The maximum firing range of the system is 20km.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form. If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

Executive Editor

About

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense adviser and a consultant. He graduated in business management and worked at leading European defense companies before becoming a military journalist. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Next-gen intercontinental ballistic missile interceptor achieves major milestone

Colton Jones -
The U.S. Missile Defense Agency’s Next-Generation Interceptor — a weapon being developed to to replace the current ground-based interceptors — has reached a massive...

Ukrainian elite troops test new spy drone

Aviation

US Army’s new armored vehicle enters full-rate production

Army

US Navy awards contracts for nine guided-missile destroyers

Maritime Security

New counter-IED gear ready for use, US Navy says

Maritime Security

Copyright © 2023 Defence Blog