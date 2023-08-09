Russia revives Soviet 152mm artillery system

Russia is set to revive the early Soviet 152mm self-propelled howitzer project codenamed 2S18 Pat-S.

State media reported that the Kurgan Machine-Building Plant is working on the update of Cold War-era artillery system on a modified chassis of the BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicle.

“Modernization of self-propelled artillery units based on the upgraded BMP-3 chassis is underway. These vehicles, equipped with a 120mm mortar (experimental design work “Vena”) and a 152mm cannon, can significantly increase the effectiveness of motorized rifle units,” the company said.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The 2S18 Pat-S was developed as a successor to the notable “plant series” of Soviet self-propelled artillery platforms, including the 2S1 Gvozdika. The prototype of 2S18 “Pat-S” artillery system was developed in the mid-1980s by the Special Design Bureau of the Kurgan Machine-Building Plant (SKBM) on the basis of the BMP-3 chassis for the Soviet Army’s regimental unit.

Only one prototype of the 2S18 SAU was built, which after the termination of the testing program then remained in storage at the Rzhevsky range for about 30 years until the beginning of 2017, after which it was transferred to the Military History Museum in St. Petersburg.

The 2S18 is a light-tracked howitzer intended for destroying artillery and mortar batteries, tank columns, command & control units and reconnaissance posts. The maximum firing range of the system is 20km.