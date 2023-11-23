Russia lost Its newest troop carrier in Ukraine

The confirmed loss of the newest armored all-terrain vehicle, Plastun-SN, recently deployed to military units, deals another blow to the beleaguered reputation of the Russian army.

A published image in the Russian segment of social media reveals the apparent remnants of the state-of-the-art troop carrier Plastun-SN, still smoldering following a likely detonation on an anti-tank mine.

Russian military forces had only received the initial batch of this equipment in October 2023.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The specialized tracked all-terrain vehicle, “Plastun-SN,” was developed for evacuation purposes within the Russian army.

On social media, this vehicle humorously garners the nickname “Tuzik.”

The designation “SN” stands for “Special Purpose.” “Plastun-SN” is positioned as a lightly armored all-terrain vehicle designed for various tasks, including casualty evacuation, reconnaissance, and functioning as an 82mm self-propelled mortar.

The vehicle features composite armor protection capable of withstanding bullets ranging from 9x19mm to 7.62x39mm caliber. It accommodates up to 8 personnel, including 4 rescuers, 2 injured individuals, and a 2-person crew.

This incident marks a significant setback for Russia, raising questions about the effectiveness of its latest military assets in the ongoing war.