Sunday, December 3, 2023
Russia lost its first Chinese-made vehicles in Ukraine

By Dylan Malyasov
Recent footage released by the Ukrainian military confirms the destruction of two Chinese-made Desertcross 1000-3 all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) near Krynky in the occupied Kherson region of Ukraine, marking a notable setback for Russia in the ongoing conflict.

The loss of these vehicles signifies a significant development in the equipment challenges faced by the Russian military, prompting their recourse to Chinese suppliers to address pressing operational needs.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had inspected the newly acquired Desertcross 1000-3 ATVs at the Southern Military District headquarters in Rostov-on-Don just last month, underscoring the importance accorded to this addition to their military inventory.

During his visit, President Putin, alongside Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov, received a comprehensive briefing on the operational capabilities of the Desertcross 1000-3.

Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary of the Russian President, highlighted Putin’s deep interest in the new equipment, stating, “The President is actively involved in staying informed about the advancements in our military capabilities, and this visit is a testament to that commitment.”

Defense Minister Shoigu provided specifics about the Desertcross 1000-3, mentioning that the military currently operates 537 units in its basic configuration. Plans are underway to procure an additional 1,500 units, with an initial 500 slated for delivery in December and the remainder expected in the first quarter of 2024. The base version of the UTV is priced at 1.58 million rubles, while the fully equipped variant, featuring additional functionalities, costs 2.1 million rubles.

