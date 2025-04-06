Russia launches massive missile barrage

Russia launched one of its largest air assaults in recent months overnight, striking Ukraine with more than 130 aerial threats, including a barrage of cruise and ballistic missiles.

Ukrainian air defenses reported intercepting over 50 incoming air targets, but several cities suffered damage in the early hours of Sunday morning.

According to Ukraine’s Air Force, the combined Russian attack included 23 missiles and 109 Shahed-type loitering munitions, with some drones simulating other types of aerial platforms. In total, air defenders tracked 132 airborne targets during the coordinated attack.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The assault included 9 Kh-101/Kh-55SM cruise missiles launched by Tu-95MS “Bear-H” strategic bombers from Russian airspace over the Saratov region, 8 Kalibr long-range cruise missiles missiles fired from warships in the Black Sea, and 6 Iskander-M/KN-23 short-range ballistic missiles launched from Russia’s Bryansk region. Drones were launched from multiple directions, including Russian territory and occupied Crimea.

Ukrainian air defense systems successfully downed six Kh-101/Kh-55SM cruise missiles, six Kalibr missiles, one ballistic missile, and 40 Shahed drones. However, another 53 drones are considered “locationally lost,” meaning their final paths remain undetermined.

The attack caused damage in multiple regions, including Kyiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasy, and Mykolaiv, military officials said.

U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink responded to the events in a social media post: “As of 6:30 a.m., Kyiv and the rest of Ukraine remain under a ballistic and cruise missile attack from Russia. Loud explosions in the capital and reports of attacks in multiple cities.”

The latest assault comes as diplomatic efforts continue in Washington. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, speaking after a NATO ministerial meeting on April 4, said President Donald Trump expects Russia to demonstrate “a readiness to end the war.”

“We believe we will know soon — in weeks, not months — whether Russia is serious about peace,” Rubio told reporters.

Despite those talks, Moscow’s overnight missile and drone barrage has renewed concerns in Washington and across Europe about Russia’s continued willingness to escalate, even amid ongoing diplomacy.

Sunday’s attack underscores Ukraine’s continued need for modern air defense systems as Russia leans heavily on long-range missile and drone strikes to pressure Ukrainian cities far from the front lines.