Russia destroys its own T-90M tank with kamikaze drone

Russian troops reportedly have blown up its most advanced operational tank in Ukraine’s southern Zaporizhzhia region.

Russian troops shared drone footage claiming they hit the M-55S tank with Lancet loitering munition, known popularly as “kamikaze drone.”

The footage released by Russian-affiliated Telegram channels allegedly shows a Lancet kamikaze drone swooping in and striking the M-55S tank, but it was an abandoned Russian T-90M tank.

The modern Russian T-90M tank can be easily identified by several visual differences, including a remotely operated weapon station on top, a 125 mm 2A46 smoothbore main gun, and bar-slat armor at the rear.

Epic. Russian sources shared this footage claiming that they hit Slovenian M-55S with Lancet kamikaze UAV. But it was an abandoned Russian T-90M tank. pic.twitter.com/a7dXc6sxkd — Clash Report (@clashreport) August 22, 2023

Apparently, the Russian military decided to destroy the abandoned tank so that it would not fall into the hands of Ukrainian soldiers or the Lancet operator made a mistake.

The Russian state media have called the T-90M Proryv the most advanced armored vehicle in the family of T-90 main battle tanks and most of all fit for modern warfare thanks to its all-round armor protection, top-notch all-weather highly automated fire control and enhanced survivability.

In an interview with pro-Russian military bloggers, Putin said that the so-called “special military operation” in Ukraine has confirmed that the T-90M Proryv is the world’s best main battle tank.

“Today, we can say that the T-90M Proryv is the world’s best tank. As soon as it approaches positions, no chance is left for anyone or anything. It fires to a longer range and more accurately. It also has better protection,” Putin said.

The T-90M, arguably Russia’s most advanced front-line tank, is a modernized version of a vehicle that first entered service in 1993.