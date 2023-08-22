Tuesday, August 22, 2023
type here...

Russia destroys its own T-90M tank with kamikaze drone

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Russian troops reportedly have blown up its most advanced operational tank in Ukraine’s southern Zaporizhzhia region.

Russian troops shared drone footage claiming they hit the M-55S tank with Lancet loitering munition, known popularly as “kamikaze drone.”

The footage released by Russian-affiliated Telegram channels allegedly shows a Lancet kamikaze drone swooping in and striking the M-55S tank, but it was an abandoned Russian T-90M tank.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The modern Russian T-90M tank can be easily identified by several visual differences, including a remotely operated weapon station on top, a 125 mm 2A46 smoothbore main gun, and bar-slat armor at the rear.

Apparently, the Russian military decided to destroy the abandoned tank so that it would not fall into the hands of Ukrainian soldiers or the Lancet operator made a mistake.

The Russian state media have called the T-90M Proryv the most advanced armored vehicle in the family of T-90 main battle tanks and most of all fit for modern warfare thanks to its all-round armor protection, top-notch all-weather highly automated fire control and enhanced survivability.

In an interview with pro-Russian military bloggers, Putin said that the so-called “special military operation” in Ukraine has confirmed that the T-90M Proryv is the world’s best main battle tank.

“Today, we can say that the T-90M Proryv is the world’s best tank. As soon as it approaches positions, no chance is left for anyone or anything. It fires to a longer range and more accurately. It also has better protection,” Putin said.

The T-90M, arguably Russia’s most advanced front-line tank, is a modernized version of a vehicle that first entered service in 1993.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form. If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

Executive Editor

About

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense adviser and a consultant. He graduated in business management and worked at leading European defense companies before becoming a military journalist. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Copyright © 2023 Defence Blog