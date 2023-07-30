Sunday, July 30, 2023
type here...

Russia appears to intercept its own Orlan surveillance drone

NewsAviation
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Russian media reported on Thursday that Russian forces appear to have shot down one of their own Orlan-10 surveillance drones.

According to media reports, the unmanned aircraft was shot down in the Verkhnekhavsky district of the Voronezh region on 27 July.

The Telegram channel of the Russian Mash media outlet said the Oraln-10 drone was intercepted by Russia’s electronic warfare forces.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

“Specialists cordoned off the UAV crash site and are now establishing where it was launched from and by whom,” a media report said.

The cost of an Orlan-10 unmanned aircraft can reach $87,000 to $120,000. It is intended for a variety of missions including aerial reconnaissance, observation, monitoring, search and rescue, combat training, jamming, detection of radio signals, and target tracking in hard-to-reach terrains.

The drone has a wingspan of 3.1m and its aerodynamic fuselage is 2m long. The empty weight and maximum take-off weights of the UAV are 12.5kg and 16.5kg respectively.

The Orlan is launched using a collapsible catapult and recovered using a parachute landing system.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form. If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

Executive Editor

About

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense adviser and a consultant. He graduated in business management and worked at leading European defense companies before becoming a military journalist. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

US Army deploys fake Russian military vehicles to Germany

Dylan Malyasov -
The U.S. Army has reportedly deployed its training vehicles to Germany. The new surrogate vehicles, modified to resemble Russian-made military vehicles, were spotted at the...

North Korea unveils giant new underwater drone

Maritime Security

Australia selects Redback as next fighting vehicle

Army

Ukrainian troops blow up Russian “heavy flamethrower” with kamikaze drone

Army

Ukraine showcases “nightmare” of Russian capital

Aviation

Ukrainian forces blow up Russian Buk missile system

Army

Copyright © 2023 Defence Blog