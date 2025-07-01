Romania’s rail woes expose NATO vulnerability

Romania’s Ministry of National Defense has awarded a €2 million ($2 million) contract to the state-run rail freight company CFR Marfă for military transport services, despite growing concerns over the country’s deteriorating railway infrastructure.

The deal, reported by DefenseRomania, underscores what military observers have called a dangerous contradiction at the heart of NATO’s eastern defense posture.

The contract, worth 10.1 million lei, was awarded through direct negotiation, citing the specialized nature of the service for military use. CFR Marfă, which is burdened with debt and under threat of insolvency, called the deal a lifeline. In a recent statement, the company emphasized its strategic role in transporting Ukrainian grain, humanitarian aid, and “special military cargo.”

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

But this claimed strategic value clashes with the harsh reality on the ground. As early as this year, retired U.S. Army General Ben Hodges, former commander of U.S. forces in Europe, described Romania’s infrastructure as “miserable.” In an interview with RailFreight, Hodges recalled a case in which NATO forces had to move heavy equipment across the Carpathian Mountains. Poor road conditions left the railway as the only option—an option he described as fundamentally flawed.

“If the only way you can move troops is on an inadequate railway, that’s a major strategic vulnerability,” Hodges said. He stressed that deterrence depends on speed: “The Russians must see that we can move faster than they can.”

In Romania’s case, speed is elusive. The country’s average freight train speed is among the lowest in Europe, often compared to that of a bicycle. Moving tanks, artillery, and air defense systems quickly under such conditions becomes a logistical fiction. The issue is not limited to Romania. It reflects broader systemic shortcomings across Europe, but the problem becomes more acute the closer one gets to NATO’s frontier with Russia.

French General Bertrand Toujouse echoed similar concerns in a 2023 interview with Spotmedia, describing logistical hurdles the French Army faced while deploying to Romania. Customs checks, tonnage regulations, and excessive paperwork severely delayed troop movements, even in countries with modern infrastructure like Germany.

That experience revealed a sobering truth: Western Europe’s ability to move forces rapidly has atrophied since the Cold War. What was once routine has become entangled in red tape and outdated transport networks. Both Hodges and Toujouse have called for a “military Schengen” — an agreement to eliminate legal and diplomatic barriers to movement. But even such a framework, Hodges warned, “can’t fix rusted rails and weak bridges.” He added, “A single inadequate tunnel can block the transport of an entire air defense system, like a Patriot launcher.”

In this light, the €2 million deal with CFR Marfă looks less like a strategic solution and more like a temporary patch. It may keep the operator afloat, but it does little to address the thousands of kilometers of outdated track that undermine NATO’s rapid reaction capabilities.

Military mobility — the ability to move forces swiftly across borders — remains a cornerstone of collective defense. NATO exercises are designed to test and demonstrate this readiness. Yet behind the show of force lies the quiet reality of crumbling infrastructure and insufficient investment.

As NATO focuses on deterring aggression, adversaries are watching closely. For the Kremlin, the knowledge that NATO tanks could stall on Romania’s rails isn’t just a fact — it’s an opportunity. The real question for the Alliance is not whether it can afford to modernize Romania’s railways, but whether it can afford not to.