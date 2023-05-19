Friday, May 19, 2023
type here...

Romania begins negotiations to buy 54 Abrams tanks

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
0
Photo by Kelsey M VanFleet

Romania is negotiating the purchase of 54 used M1A2 Abrams tanks for its Armed Forces, a deal potentially worth $1.1 billion, according to official documents obtained by local news site DefenseRomania.ro.

The local media reported that the Commission for Defense, Public Order and National Security in Romania’s Chamber of Deputies, the parliament’s lower chamber, has approved the National Defence Ministry’s request to allow the purchase of American Abrams tanks.

“We request the prior approval of the Parliament for the initiation of the procedure for awarding the contract related to the ‘Main Battle Tank’ endowment program, stage I. Stage I of the endowment program starting in 2023, involves purchasing 54 modernized Abrams tanks in the M1A2 variant and 12 derivatives, in use, from the U.S. Army stock, including ammunition and training stimulators”, the request of the Ministry of National Defense states.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The Abrams is expected to replace some of Romania’s outdated Soviet-era tanks.

The M1 Abrams tanks are combat proven and currently serve as the main battle tank of the U.S. Army.  The export version is used by the armies of Egypt, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Australia, Poland and Iraq.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form. If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com

Executive Editor

About

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense adviser and a consultant. He graduated in business management and worked at leading European defense companies before becoming a military journalist. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© 2014-2023 Defence Blog - online military magazine