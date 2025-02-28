Rheinmetall’s Ox takes next step in US Army’s S-MET program

American Rheinmetall has announced progress on its Ox prototype vehicle, developed for the U.S. Army’s Small Multi-Purpose Equipment Transport (S-MET) program.

The vehicle recently underwent developmental activities with partner Textron Systems in support of ongoing Program Executive Office (PEO) Ground Combat Systems S-MET Increment 2 tasks.

The S-MET program is designed to enhance the mobility and logistical capabilities of infantry units by deploying unmanned robotic transport systems capable of carrying supplies, equipment, and weapons across diverse terrains. The Ox prototype is being developed to meet the Army’s demand for a highly mobile, autonomous, and durable robotic transport platform.

American Rheinmetall is working with Textron Systems to integrate robotic and unmanned control technologies into the Ox vehicle. Textron Systems brings extensive experience from its Robotic Combat Vehicle-Light (RCV-L) program, ensuring that the Ox S-MET platform features a common set of controls that align with existing U.S. Army unmanned systems.

The partnership aims to optimize interoperability, automation, and user-friendly controls, allowing soldiers to seamlessly operate robotic systems across different mission sets. The integration of advanced autonomy and artificial intelligence will enable the Ox platform to function as an effective logistics and force-multiplier asset on the battlefield.

The S-MET Increment 2 program is a key component of the Army’s modernization strategy, aimed at reducing the physical burden on soldiers while improving operational efficiency.