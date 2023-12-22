Photographs have surfaced, revealing remnants of what appears to be a new Ukrainian UJ-25 “Skyline” kamikaze drone found within Russian territory.

This provides the first visual confirmation of Ukraine’s active deployment of advanced jet-powered kamikaze drones.

The images, circulated online this morning, display segments of the alleged Ukrainian-manufactured drone, potentially shedding light on its use by Ukraine’s armed forces. Significantly, these drones hadn’t previously been observed along the frontline.

The UJ-25 Skyline, developed on the basis of the target drone, is a jet-powered, multi-purpose unmanned aerial system. Its primary objective is targeting stationary ground installations with known coordinates, executing precision strikes at predetermined locations. However, reports suggest its effectiveness against moving targets is limited.

The discovery of remnants within Russian territory underscores the changing landscape of warfare and the incorporation of advanced unmanned aerial systems by Ukrainian military forces.