Raytheon awarded $1B in foreign military sales for AMRAAM missiles

By Colton Jones
Photo by Shannon Bowman

Raytheon has been awarded a $1.1 billion contract for Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missile (AMRAAM) Production Lot 37. 

The award, announced by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) on 20 June, covers the production of AMRAAM missiles, AMRAAM Telemetry System, initial and field spares, and other production engineering support activities.

The sales are to Bahrain, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Finland, Hungary, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, Norway, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom, which accounts for approximately 39% of the contract value.

Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona, and is expected to be completed by Jan. 31, 2027.

The AMRAAM air-to-air missile is the world’s most sophisticated air dominance weapon. With more than 25 years of design, upgrades, testing and production, the AIM-120 missile continues to meet all warfighter requirements. Its capabilities have been fully demonstrated in over 4,700 test shots and 10 air-to-air combat victories.

Colton Jones
Colton Jones is the deputy editor of Defence Blog. He is a US-based journalist, writer and publisher who specializes in the defense industry in North America and Europe. He has written about emerging technology in military magazines and elsewhere. He is a former Air Force soldier and served at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

