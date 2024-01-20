Saturday, January 20, 2024
type here...

Polish-made kamikaze drone blew up Russian Tor air defense system

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Ukrainian forces have once again proven their resourcefulness in the ongoing conflict with Russia, employing a Polish-made kamikaze drone to effectively eliminate a Russian Tor air defense system.

The Tor surface-to-air missile system, a critical component of Russia’s air defense capabilities, was hit by Polish Warmate loitering munitions in use by the Ukrainian Defense Intelligence Directorate (GUR).

Soldiers from the 15th Separate Artillery Reconnaissance Brigade, codenamed “Chornyi Lis” (Black Forest), identified the Russian anti-aircraft system near the border.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

“Operators from the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine launched the Warmate 3.0 UAV into the sky and set off towards the provided friendly unit coordinates. During the approach, the Russians attempted to intercept the drone with a Tor missile, but they missed – the loitering munition continued its trajectory,” noted the official statement.

The Warmate, developed by WB Electronics, is categorized as a loitering munition or, more colloquially, a “kamikaze drone.” Weighing just under 12 pounds, this small unmanned aerial system features a centrally-mounted wing and a v-tail, reaching a top speed of over 90 miles per hour and maintaining flight for an average duration of approximately 70 minutes.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Change privacy settings

© 2024 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.