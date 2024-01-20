Polish-made kamikaze drone blew up Russian Tor air defense system

Ukrainian forces have once again proven their resourcefulness in the ongoing conflict with Russia, employing a Polish-made kamikaze drone to effectively eliminate a Russian Tor air defense system.

The Tor surface-to-air missile system, a critical component of Russia’s air defense capabilities, was hit by Polish Warmate loitering munitions in use by the Ukrainian Defense Intelligence Directorate (GUR).

Soldiers from the 15th Separate Artillery Reconnaissance Brigade, codenamed “Chornyi Lis” (Black Forest), identified the Russian anti-aircraft system near the border.

“Operators from the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine launched the Warmate 3.0 UAV into the sky and set off towards the provided friendly unit coordinates. During the approach, the Russians attempted to intercept the drone with a Tor missile, but they missed – the loitering munition continued its trajectory,” noted the official statement.

The Warmate, developed by WB Electronics, is categorized as a loitering munition or, more colloquially, a “kamikaze drone.” Weighing just under 12 pounds, this small unmanned aerial system features a centrally-mounted wing and a v-tail, reaching a top speed of over 90 miles per hour and maintaining flight for an average duration of approximately 70 minutes.