Monday, December 12, 2022
Pentagon to send Ukraine threat emitter systems

News
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Photo by Leala Marquez

The U.S. military will send surface-to-air-threat emitter sits in new lethal aid for Ukraine.

According to information provided to Aviation Week, Ukrainian Army will receive threat emitters to simulate a large-scale, integrated air defense system.

The emitters can replicate surface-to-air missiles and aircraft, and are a cheap, innovative way to further complicate the air picture for Russia, according to an Aviation Week report.

The emitter functions as a radar that emits signatures of common missile systems for aircraft to neutralize. The system is designed to simulate a surface-to-air missile or anti-aircraft artillery threat and make surrogate targets that are like real threats.

